UP Emerges Among Leading States, Says Governor Anandiben Patel in Legislature Address | ANI

Lucknow: During her address at the joint session of the Legislature, Governor Anandiben Patel presented a clear picture of the overall development of Uttar Pradesh. From the expansion of education and progress of aspirational districts to the historic rise in excise revenue and the vision of “Viksit Bharat,” the Governor highlighted the government’s policies, achievements, and future direction in a factual and balanced manner.

The central message of her address was that Uttar Pradesh is now standing firmly among the leading states of the country through administrative reforms, financial strength, and inclusive development.

Highlighting the achievements in the field of education, the Governor stated that 6,808 assistant teachers and 1,939 government teachers have been appointed in the state, thereby strengthening the educational framework through a total of 8,966 new appointments.

The establishment of 778 ICT labs in schools, smart classrooms in 1,236 government secondary schools, 6 new state universities, and 71 new government colleges has given a new direction to the quality and accessibility of higher and technical education.

The Governor also mentioned the progress of aspirational districts, stating that among the 112 aspirational districts of the country, 8 districts of Uttar Pradesh-especially Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Fatehpur, and Bahraich-have demonstrated remarkable improvement in key indicators such as health, education, agriculture, and nutrition, presenting a strong example of inclusive development.

Highlighting the remarkable growth in excise revenue, the Governor stated, "While in 2016-17 the excise revenue of the state was only ₹14,273 crore, it has increased to ₹52,573 crore in 2024-25. As a result of strong policies, transparent systems, and effective administrative control, a target of ₹63,000 crore has been set for the year 2025–26. This clearly reflects the financial strength and successful revenue management of Uttar Pradesh".

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Health Camp At Vidhan Bhavan

Also Watch:

The Governor stated, the clear objective of the Uttar Pradesh Government is to further accelerate the pace of development, strengthen administrative transparency, and establish the state as a leading contributor to the vision of “Viksit Bharat.”

She expressed confidence that through the combined efforts of good governance, constitutional values, and public participation, Uttar Pradesh will not only give new strength to the national economy in the coming times but will also establish a unique and inspiring identity as an effective model of inclusive, balanced, and sustainable development across the country.