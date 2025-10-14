UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Gift 2 Free LPG Refills To 1.86 Crore Women Under Ujjwala Yojana

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will gift two free LPG refills to mothers and sisters under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PM-Ujjwala) on Wednesday at Lok Bhavan, bringing festive relief to 1.86 crore women across Uttar Pradesh. The initiative reflects the state government’s commitment to clean fuel access, economic support for underprivileged families, and women’s welfare.

Launched in May 2016, the PM-Ujjwala Yojana provides LPG connections to rural and underprivileged households, replacing traditional fuels like wood, coal, and cow dung cakes, and improving health and safety in kitchens. Uttar Pradesh has been a leading state in implementing the scheme, with 18.6 million families already provided connections.

Under the new plan, two free LPG refills will be distributed per year in two phases: October–December 2025 and January–March 2026, with a state allocation of Rs 1,500 crore. The first phase benefits 1.23 crore Aadhaar-verified beneficiaries and is implemented through Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, with an advance of ₹346.34 crore provided to ensure smooth distribution.

Beneficiaries will purchase 14.2 kg cylinders at the prevailing rate, and the subsidy will be credited to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts within 3–4 days. Those with 5 kg cylinders or only one connection are also eligible. Aadhaar verification campaigns are ongoing to include all beneficiaries, supported by SMS alerts, an authentication app, additional laptops at distributor points, and public awareness through banners and camps.

State- and district-level committees will monitor implementation, and a grievance redressal system ensures consumer complaints are addressed. The Weights and Measures Department will conduct periodic inspections to guarantee cylinders contain the full 14.2 kg of gas.

This scheme provides economic relief amid rising petroleum prices, promotes clean fuel usage in rural areas, and contributes to a healthier environment, making Diwali brighter for millions of women and their families.