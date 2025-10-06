UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Revenue Performance Of State Tax Dept, Interacts With Zonal Officers Through Video Conferencing

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized that field postings in the State Tax department will be based solely on performance. He directed that officers with clean image and commitment to achieving targets be assigned field responsibilities. On Sunday, the Chief Minister reviewed the State Tax Department’s revenue performance and interacted directly with zonal officers via video conference.

CM Yogi stated that after implementing the ‘Next Generation Reforms’ in GST, the market has shown positive momentum, with effects expected to become more visible in the coming months. He also directed officials to refrain from unnecessary inspections or raids during Dhanteras and Diwali, emphasizing that traders and entrepreneurs should not face any harassment.

During the review, it was reported that zones like Bareilly (64.2%), Saharanpur (63.7%), Meerut (63.0%), Gorakhpur (62.5%), and Jhansi (62.1%) performed relatively better, while some zones achieved only 55–58% of their targets, indicating scope for improvement.

The Chief Minister reviewed the performance of all zones including Varanasi-I & II, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Lucknow-I & II, Kanpur-I & II, Etawah, Jhansi, Agra, Aligarh, Moradabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad-I & II, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Saharanpur.

He directed zonal officers to explain the reasons for divisions with less than 50% revenue collection and prepare immediate corrective action plans. CM Yogi expressed satisfaction that Bareilly, Jhansi, and Kanpur-I zones had no divisions with below-50% collection. However, he ordered that accountability be fixed for zones showing unsatisfactory performance.

The Chief Minister reemphasized that revenue growth is the foundation of the state’s economic progress. He called upon all officers to work with determination toward 100% target achievement.

He urged senior officers to personally visit markets, conduct market mapping, meet traders, and understand their expectations. Citing an example, he said that reducing mandi fees has both benefited farmers and increased revenue, proving that a transparent and simplified tax system always yields positive results. CM Yogi stressed continuous engagement with the business community and directed that efforts be intensified to increase GST registrations and ensure timely return filing.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that by September of FY 2025–26, the State Tax department had collected a total of Rs 55,000 crore, including Rs 40,000 crore from GST and Rs 15,000 crore from VAT/non-GST sources. During the same period last year, the collection stood at Rs 55,136.29 crore.

For the current fiscal year, the department has been assigned a target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore, which is approximately Rs 18,700 crore higher than the previous year’s target of Rs 1,56,982 crore. The Chief Minister emphasized that Uttar Pradesh should become a leading contributor to national GST collections through well-planned efforts.

The meeting also reviewed progress in cases involving bogus firms and fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) claims. So far, investigations have identified Rs 873.48 crore in fraudulent ITC claims across 104 firms, with strict punitive action underway.

CM Yogi stressed that transparency, accountability, and integrity must remain the core principles of revenue collection. He instructed officials to review shortcomings immediately and implement corrective measures wherever required. He also placed special emphasis on recovering dues, preventing fake ITC claims, and ensuring speedy disposal of pending GST/VAT cases.

The Chief Minister stated that taxpayer convenience and trust are the cornerstones of sustained revenue growth. He instructed officials to create a taxpayer-friendly environment and further strengthen the e-governance framework.

“Revenue growth is the driving force of the state’s economy. The State Tax department plays a crucial role in achieving the vision of a Viksit Uttar Pradesh and Viksit Bharat 2047. Every officer must ensure that every rupee collected contributes directly to the state’s development”, the CM said. CM Yogi concluded by directing officers to focus equally on accelerating revenue generation, ensuring transparency, and enhancing taxpayer ease and compliance.