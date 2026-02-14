'Shankaracharya Ki Parampara Maryada Se Chalti Hai, Manmarzi Se Nahi': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: During the discussion in the Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath firmly presented the government’s stand on the Shankaracharya related controversy. Referring to the limits and discipline of Sanatan Parampara, he said, "The position of Shankaracharya is regarded as the highest and most sacred in India’s Sanatan Parampara. It is not an ordinary title that anyone can assume at will".

Recalling an old incident from Varanasi during the Samajwadi Party regime, the Chief Minister questioned, "If the concerned individual was truly a Shankaracharya, then why was a lathi-charge carried out against him and why was an FIR registered. Those who speak about morality must first respect tradition and institutional order."

Referring to the arrival of nearly 4.5 crore devotees on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya during the Magh Mela, the Chief Minister said that such occasions require strict administrative arrangements. Entry and exit routes are clearly defined and their compliance is mandatory for everyone. Ignoring rules can create stampede-like situations, putting the lives of devotees at risk.

The Chief Minister reiterated, "The law is equal for all and that even the Chief Minister’s post is not above the law. No individual can be above the law. The government believes firmly in the rule of law and maintaining propriety and order is its responsibility. A responsible and disciplined individual can never indulge in such conduct."

He emphasized that the government not only follows the rule of law but also ensures its enforcement, adding that misleading people in its name should stop.

The Chief Minister further said that Adi Shankaracharya established four Peethas in the four directions of the country, Jyotish Peeth in the north, Shringeri in the south, Jagannath Puri in the east and Dwarka Puri in the west. Each of these Peethas has its own tradition, responsibility and spiritual foundation. These four Peethas are associated with the four Vedas, Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samaveda and Atharvaveda.

He said that each Veda has its own Mahavakya, "Prajnanam Brahma,", "Aham Brahmasmi", "Tat Tvam Asi" and "Ayam Atma Brahma." These Mahavakyas, are the soul of Indian philosophy and signify the highest state of spiritual realization. When a seeker reaches the pinnacle of spiritual practice, one realizes "I am Brahman", this is also the proclamation of the Upanishads.

The Chief Minister accused the opposition of repeatedly raising the same matter in an attempt to turn it into an issue. He said that a subject which was not a real issue was deliberately given the shape of a controversy. The House, he emphasized, should engage in factual discussions rather than attempts to spread confusion.