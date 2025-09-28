 Mission Shakti Champion: Hina Naz Ensures No Woman Misses Out On Govt Schemes
A polio-affected individual since childhood, Hina has turned her struggle into strength and, through the Mission Shakti campaign of the Yogi government, has emerged as an inspiration for women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance.

Updated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 07:48 PM IST
Hina Naz

Kasganj: When determination meets challenges, history is written. Hina Naz from Mohalla Postikhana, Kasba Sakeeb, Etah district, is a living testament to this truth. A polio-affected individual since childhood, Hina has turned her struggle into strength and, through the Mission Shakti campaign of the Yogi government, has emerged as an inspiration for women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance.

Working as a social worker at the Kasganj district probation office, Hina embodies courage and commitment. Every day, she travels 150 kilometers, braving all weather, with a single goal: ensuring that no eligible woman is deprived of government schemes. From verifying documents and handling computer entries to ensuring timely pensions, Hina has become a symbol of hope and support for women across her district.

Her results speak volumes. When she began her work, only 8,000 women benefited from the Destitute Women Pension Scheme. Through her tireless efforts, that number has now soared to 26,928 as of September 2025. Beyond this, she helps children access various government schemes, connecting them to the mainstream and giving them opportunities to thrive. Hina’s achievements prove that true strength lies not in physical ability, but in morale, dedication, and self-confidence.

Hina says, “To be happy, you don’t need support; you just need to trust yourself.” Her journey shows that physical challenges cannot define a person’s impact. Today, she guides thousands of women toward self-reliance, showing that determination, honesty, and compassion can transform lives.

Through Mission Shakti, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has created an environment where women like Hina can lead by example. Her dedication, linked with the Department of Women and Child Development, strengthens women in Etah, Kasganj, and beyond. Inspired by her work, many women now seek her guidance, and she has become a role model not just locally, but across the state, proving that service, perseverance, and a spirit of dedication can overcome any obstacle.

