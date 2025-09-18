Lucknow University Violence: 2 Students Injured As BBAU Vishwakarma Puja Clashes Escalate

Students clash and storm administrative building at BBAU, Lucknow during Vishwakarma Puja; two seriously injured | File Photo

Lucknow: Chaos broke out at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) in Lucknow on Wednesday during a Vishwakarma Puja event when two groups of students clashed violently. The incident left two students from the Dalit group seriously injured.

Protests and Sit-In at Administrative Building

Following the clash, the injured students, joined by others, staged a sit-in outside the administrative building, demanding immediate action against those responsible. Despite the intervention of the university proctor, tensions escalated as slogans were raised, and security forces were deployed in large numbers.

Students Storm VC’s Office

When the Vice-Chancellor (VC) did not appear to address them, agitated students, joined by NSUI and SFI supporters, broke through barricades and stormed the administrative building. They forced their way into the VC’s meeting room, damaging doors in the process.

Security personnel eventually escorted the VC out safely, but not before heated arguments took place between students and university officials, including the registrar.

Demand for Disciplinary Action

The protesting students have declared they will not end their sit-in until strict disciplinary action is taken against the accused students involved in the violence.