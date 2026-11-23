BJP Unveils ‘Triple S’ Formula For Uttar Pradesh 2027 | Representative Image

Lucknow: With the 2027 UP Assembly elections approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is intensifying preparations to retain power for a third consecutive term. The party’s electoral strategy is expected to revolve around law and order, women’s safety, welfare schemes, infrastructure development, religious issues and strengthening its organisational machinery.

The BJP is planning to reinforce coordination between the government, party organisation and alliance partners under its “Triple S” formula—Sangathan (organisation), Sarkar (government) and Sahyogi Dal (allies). The approach aims to improve coordination, strengthen grassroots engagement and ensure that government achievements reach voters effectively.

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Beneficiary outreach is expected to remain a major component of the campaign. The party plans to connect directly with people benefiting from welfare schemes, including women, farmers, economically weaker sections and youth. Voter-list management, booth-level strengthening and digital monitoring are also likely to receive priority.

Women’s safety and empowerment are expected to feature prominently in the BJP’s campaign narrative. Schemes such as Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, widow pensions, Safe City initiatives and proposed welfare programmes for women are likely to be highlighted as part of the government’s achievements.

The party is also expected to focus on youth through employment-oriented initiatives, skill development, educational support, free coaching programmes and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Infrastructure and development projects, including expressways, industrial corridors, Jewar airport, investment initiatives and religious tourism projects in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura-Vrindavan, will form another important pillar of the campaign.

Alongside governance and development, the BJP is likely to sharpen its ideological messaging around Hindutva, Ram Mandir, Krishna Janmabhoomi and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). These issues could play a significant role in mobilising its core voter base.

The emerging strategy suggests that the BJP will combine welfare delivery, development, women-centric initiatives, organisational strength and cultural nationalism to shape its campaign for the 2027 electoral battle.