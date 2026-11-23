Amethi Prayer Meet Sparks Conversion Row; Several Detained | X / @IndiaRepublic43

Amethi: A controversy over alleged religious conversion has erupted in Amethi district after a prayer meeting organised at a private residence in Sindurwa village triggered complaints, protests and police action. Authorities have registered a case and detained several people for questioning as they investigate allegations of religious conversion under the guise of a prayer gathering.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident reportedly took place in Sindurwa village under the Kamrauli police station area of the Jagdishpur region. According to the complaint, a prayer meeting was organised at the residence of Rajkumar and his wife, Suryakala, where more than two dozen people, including men, women and children, had gathered. Some attendees were reportedly from Maharashtra, Mumbai, Uttarakhand and Odisha.

The complainant, Mahant Gurubaksh Das, alleged that people from economically and socially vulnerable sections of the village were being targeted and encouraged to change their religion. He claimed that religious literature, including Bibles and other Christian material, was found at the premises. According to the allegations, the gathering was being used to influence people towards religious conversion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After receiving information about the meeting, members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other Hindu organisations reportedly reached the location. They raised objections to the gathering, questioned its purpose and subsequently informed the police. The situation attracted attention locally, prompting police officials to intervene.

A police team led by Tiloi Circle Officer Dinesh Mishra reached the residence. Personnel from several police stations were also reportedly deployed to manage the situation and conduct preliminary inquiries. During the operation, several individuals were detained and questioned regarding the purpose of the gathering, the identity of the participants and the allegations of religious conversion. Some reports indicated that eight people were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the allegations were reportedly denied by Mumbai-based Royal Rodrigues, who maintained that the gathering was organised for prayer and to meet Suryakala. The house owner also rejected the conversion allegations, arguing that people from different faiths believe in God and that the gathering was not intended to force anyone to change their religion.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Sarvanan T confirmed that the incident had come to the attention of the police and that a case had been registered. He said the matter was being investigated and that further action would be taken based on the evidence collected.

The incident has once again brought religious conversion allegations into focus in the district. Amethi has witnessed similar complaints in previous years, including reported cases in 2024 and 2025, which also prompted police investigations.

Authorities are now examining the circumstances surrounding the gathering, statements of participants and the allegations made by the complainant. The police investigation will determine whether the meeting involved unlawful inducement or coercion for religious conversion, or was merely a prayer gathering as claimed by those involved.

The allegations remain under investigation, and the final findings of the police will establish the facts of the case.