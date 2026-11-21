The fatal collision near Sonpa village in Buxar district claimed seven lives and left several others injured while a group of youths was travelling to a wedding | Representative Image

Lucknow, November 20, 2026: A tragic road accident near Sonpa village in Bihar’s Buxar district claimed several lives and left families in mourning after a car and motorcycle collided on Thursday evening. The accident occurred on the Chausa–Mohania road under Rajpur police station limits.

Car Overturns After Collision

The car, carrying youths from Bhatoura village in Ghazipur district, was reportedly heading to a wedding in Bishunpura, Kaimur, when it collided with a motorcycle. The impact sent the car out of control, causing it to overturn and crash near the roadside.

Three car occupants—Irfan Ansari (25), Arbaz Khan (20) and Badal Kumar (30)—died in the accident. Motorcycle rider Arun Kumar, a resident of Utrauli village in Ghazipur, also lost his life.

Death Toll Rises As Injured Succumb

The motorcycle riders were also caught in the crash, leaving several people injured. The injured were rushed to hospitals in Buxar and Varanasi for treatment. Some reportedly succumbed to their injuries during treatment, increasing the death toll.

The accident sent shockwaves across villages in Ghazipur, with families struggling to cope with the sudden loss of their loved ones.

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