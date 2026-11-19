Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves ₹1 Lakh To ₹15 Lakh Compensation For Women & Child Crime Victims Under Rani Lakshmi Bai Fund Rules 2026 | File Pic

Lucknow: In a major step towards strengthening support for women and girls affected by heinous crimes, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has approved the Rani Lakshmi Bai Women and Child Honour Fund Rules, 2026. Under the revised framework, eligible victims will receive compensation ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹15 lakh, depending on the nature and severity of the crime.

The new rules replace the existing 2015 framework and have been aligned with the proposed compensation scheme of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), New Delhi. The initiative aims to provide financial relief alongside immediate medical and legal assistance to survivors of serious violence.

The revised compensation framework covers several categories of serious offences, including rape, gang rape, acid attacks, burning incidents, loss of life and permanent disability caused by damage to body parts.

Victims who suffer miscarriage or loss of reproductive capacity due to violent attacks will also be eligible for compensation. The amount will vary according to the category of offence and the extent of physical and psychological harm. The scheme also extends protection to minors who become victims of sexual offences. Cases involving rape of children, their exploitation for pornographic purposes and death resulting from serious sexual assaults have been included in the compensation framework. Apart from financial assistance, the new rules place emphasis on timely medical intervention and legal support. Special medical facilities, including Centres of Excellence, have been proposed for survivors of acid attacks and sexual violence.

The objective is to ensure that victims receive comprehensive assistance during treatment, recovery and rehabilitation rather than relying solely on monetary compensation.

The revised framework seeks to strengthen the state's institutional response to crimes against women and children. By linking financial compensation with healthcare and legal assistance, the government aims to reduce the burden on survivors and their families.

The Cabinet's approval marks a significant revision of Uttar Pradesh's existing victim compensation mechanism, with the new rules intended to make assistance more comprehensive and responsive to the needs of women and children facing severe violence.