UP Govt Plans New Teaching Duties For Teachers Assigned Census & Election Work, B.Ed & BTC Trainees To Benefit | File Pic

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is preparing to assign government school teachers engaged in census-related work and election duties an additional responsibility of teaching trainee educators enrolled in B.Ed and BTC programmes. The move is aimed at utilizing the experience of serving teachers to strengthen practical training and classroom learning for future teachers.

Under the proposed arrangement, teachers involved in administrative assignments will also conduct classes for teacher trainees, ensuring that training institutions continue to receive academic support. The initiative could bring experienced school educators closer to the teacher-training system, offering students exposure to classroom practices, teaching methodologies and the challenges of working in government schools.

The decision comes at a time when teachers across the state are increasingly being assigned duties beyond their regular academic responsibilities, including election-related work, surveys and census exercises. The new arrangement is expected to balance these assignments with the need to maintain the academic schedule of teacher-training courses.

B.Ed and BTC trainees are expected to benefit from the practical experience and guidance of teachers who have spent years working in classrooms. Their involvement could help bridge the gap between theoretical education and actual teaching requirements, particularly for trainees preparing for careers in government schools. The instructions were issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Basic and Secondary Education, Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma, during a review meeting of the Basic Education Department covering 26 agenda points.

He directed officials to deploy trainees on a roster basis in both government and non-government schools, ensuring that the arrangement is implemented systematically.

The department is also preparing for the Nipun assessment, scheduled to be conducted in two phases from December. Officials have been asked to complete preparations in advance and conduct assessments through the Nipun Plus app. Academic Resource Persons (ARPs) will evaluate one school each in their respective blocks, while teacher cluster meetings will be organised at different schools with participation from Basic Education Officers and Assistant Directors.

The review also focused on improving school infrastructure, strengthening libraries, ensuring newspaper availability, maintaining drinking water and sanitation facilities, and promoting sports, ICT laboratories and effective functioning of Bal Vatika.

Officials were further directed to ensure timely salary-related benefits and promotions for teachers. The department identified 14 districts with unsatisfactory progress and ordered corrective measures.

The initiative is expected to provide temporary academic support to schools struggling with teacher availability while allowing regular educators to fulfil census and electoral responsibilities.