SP-Congress Seat-Sharing Talks To Begin For UP 2027 Polls, Congress Stakes Claim To 181 Seats |

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress have stepped up preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with formal negotiations over seat-sharing expected to shape the future of their alliance. Both parties have constituted dedicated committees to negotiate constituencies and work out an electoral arrangement for the upcoming polls.

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Congress has reportedly submitted a list of 181 potential constituencies to the SP, staking its claim based on previous electoral performance, organisational presence and local political calculations. The party is seeking a respectable share in the alliance and is expected to press its case during negotiations.

The Congress committee includes Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K.C. Venugopal, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Imran Masood and Mona Tiwari. The panel will represent the party and assess constituencies where Congress believes it has a strong electoral presence.

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The Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, has formed a four-member committee led by Ram Gopal Yadav. Other members include state president Shyam Lal Pal, MP Rajiv Rai and MP Iqra Chaudhary. The SP committee will hold discussions with Congress and other INDIA bloc partners, with winning potential expected to be a key criterion in seat allocation.

The alliance discussions come amid renewed efforts by both parties to strengthen the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh. Their joint performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has encouraged them to carry forward their political coordination into the Assembly polls, although seat-sharing negotiations could prove a major test of their partnership.Congress is also preparing to intensify its election campaign. The party is planning public meetings from the first week of December, with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expected to participate. The leadership has directed state-level organisers to begin preparations for rallies, campaign events and election-related activities.

Organisational committees are also expected to be finalised by the end of November to streamline election management and coordination across the state. Congress leaders have been asked to devote time to campaigning, while the party seeks to strengthen its presence at the district and constituency levels.

The negotiations will focus on constituency-level political strength, past election results, candidate winnability and local equations rather than merely dividing seats numerically. The final seat-sharing formula will be decided after discussions between the senior leadership of both parties.

The coming weeks could prove crucial for the SP-Congress alliance as it seeks to build a united opposition front against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The success of the negotiations will determine not only the seat-sharing arrangement but also the strength and cohesion of the INDIA bloc's electoral strategy for 2027.