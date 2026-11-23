BJP-SP Spar Over ‘Radhe Radhe’ Slogan | X

Lucknow: The political confrontation between the BJP and Samajwadi Party has intensified ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the ‘Radhe Radhe’ slogan becoming the latest flashpoint.

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Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya launched a sharp attack on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks questioning the BJP’s slogan, ‘Radhe Radhe, Kamal Khila De’. Maurya alleged that the Samajwadi Party had earlier objected to ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and was now uncomfortable with ‘Radhe Radhe’ as well.

In his remarks, Maurya said ‘Jai Shri Ram’ resonates in Ayodhya, while ‘Radhe Radhe’ is deeply rooted in the traditions of Braj. He questioned whether people in Uttar Pradesh would require permission from Akhilesh Yadav to chant the names of their religious deities.

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Maurya accused the SP of pursuing appeasement politics and asserted that the BJP would return to power in 2027.

Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, reportedly took a dig at the BJP slogan, suggesting that ‘Radhe Radhe’ was traditionally associated with farewells and mocking the party’s electoral prospects.

The exchange highlights how religious symbolism and political messaging are increasingly shaping the battle for Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 elections.