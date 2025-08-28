 At UPITS 2025, ‘Make In India’ And ‘Local For Vocal’ Will Once Again Get A Global Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshAt UPITS 2025, ‘Make In India’ And ‘Local For Vocal’ Will Once Again Get A Global Platform

At UPITS 2025, ‘Make In India’ And ‘Local For Vocal’ Will Once Again Get A Global Platform

Launched in 2023 as a pilot project to realise the CM’s vision, UPITS made an impressive debut with over 2,000 exhibitors, 350 foreign buyers from 60 countries, nearly 3 lakh visitors, and business volumes crossing Rs 1,000 crore.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh’s International Trade Show (UPITS) has firmly established itself as a powerful platform to showcase the state’s strength on the global trade map. |

Uttar Pradesh’s International Trade Show (UPITS) has firmly established itself as a powerful platform to showcase the state’s strength on the global trade map. The resounding success of the 2023 and 2024 editions has demonstrated that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the state is making a strong mark not only in the domestic market but also in international trade. The third edition, scheduled for 2025, is expected to be even larger, with higher participation, greater investment opportunities, and record-breaking export prospects.

Launched in 2023 as a pilot project to realise the CM’s vision, UPITS made an impressive debut with over 2,000 exhibitors, 350 foreign buyers from 60 countries, nearly 3 lakh visitors, and business volumes crossing Rs 1,000 crore. The second edition in 2024 raised the bar further. With Vietnam as the partner country, it hosted 2,122 exhibitors, 350 foreign buyers from 70 countries, and around 5 lakh visitors.

Export orders worth more than Rs 2,200 crore were secured through B2B and B2C interactions, alongside direct exhibition sales exceeding Rs 40 crore. Notably, the top 20 entrepreneurs from districts including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Mathura, and Greater Noida alone bagged export orders worth over Rs 630 crore.

Beyond trade figures, UPITS has also given global recognition to the Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ initiatives. The state government’s policies on ODOP, startups, MSMEs, employment, and export promotion have infused fresh momentum into the event.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Crashes 706 Points, US Tariff Blow Hits Market Sentiment; Cotton Duty Relief Fails To Lift Mood
Sensex Crashes 706 Points, US Tariff Blow Hits Market Sentiment; Cotton Duty Relief Fails To Lift Mood
Video: Why Did Novak Djokovic Perform The Violin Celebration After His 2nd Round Match Of US Open 2025 Match? Reason Revealed
Video: Why Did Novak Djokovic Perform The Violin Celebration After His 2nd Round Match Of US Open 2025 Match? Reason Revealed
'He Is A One-Man Show': Akshay Oberoi Can't Stop Praising His Toxic Co-Star Yash - Exclusive
'He Is A One-Man Show': Akshay Oberoi Can't Stop Praising His Toxic Co-Star Yash - Exclusive
SSC CGL 2025: New Exam Dates Likely In September For 14,582 Vacancies; Check Exam Pattern & Key Details
SSC CGL 2025: New Exam Dates Likely In September For 14,582 Vacancies; Check Exam Pattern & Key Details

Special strategies are being designed for UPITS 2025, where along with traditional products, high-tech sectors are also expected to attract significant investment and export opportunities. With its growing global footprint, the trade show is poised to further cement Uttar Pradesh’s position as a leading hub for international business.

Keywords:

Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025

UPITS 2025

Uttar Pradesh Global Trade

Make in UP

One District One Product (ODOP)

Export Orders Uttar Pradesh

UP Investment Summit

Yogi Adityanath

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

At UPITS 2025, ‘Make In India’ And ‘Local For Vocal’ Will Once Again Get A Global Platform

At UPITS 2025, ‘Make In India’ And ‘Local For Vocal’ Will Once Again Get A Global Platform

Major Industrial And Labour Reforms Underway In UP, Balancing Ease Of Business With Workers’...

Major Industrial And Labour Reforms Underway In UP, Balancing Ease Of Business With Workers’...

UP Transport Department Launches New '149' Helpline To Boost Passenger Convenience

UP Transport Department Launches New '149' Helpline To Boost Passenger Convenience

Flood Fury In Uttar Pradesh: Ganga And Yamuna Above Danger Marks, Villages Submerged, Schools Shut

Flood Fury In Uttar Pradesh: Ganga And Yamuna Above Danger Marks, Villages Submerged, Schools Shut

Gorakhpur Political Clash: Nishad Party Chief Sanjay Nishad, BJP’s Jayaprakash Trade Barbs Over...

Gorakhpur Political Clash: Nishad Party Chief Sanjay Nishad, BJP’s Jayaprakash Trade Barbs Over...