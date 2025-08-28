At UPITS 2025, ‘Make In India’ And ‘Local For Vocal’ Will Once Again Get A Global Platform

Uttar Pradesh’s International Trade Show (UPITS) has firmly established itself as a powerful platform to showcase the state’s strength on the global trade map. |

Uttar Pradesh’s International Trade Show (UPITS) has firmly established itself as a powerful platform to showcase the state’s strength on the global trade map. The resounding success of the 2023 and 2024 editions has demonstrated that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the state is making a strong mark not only in the domestic market but also in international trade. The third edition, scheduled for 2025, is expected to be even larger, with higher participation, greater investment opportunities, and record-breaking export prospects.

Launched in 2023 as a pilot project to realise the CM’s vision, UPITS made an impressive debut with over 2,000 exhibitors, 350 foreign buyers from 60 countries, nearly 3 lakh visitors, and business volumes crossing Rs 1,000 crore. The second edition in 2024 raised the bar further. With Vietnam as the partner country, it hosted 2,122 exhibitors, 350 foreign buyers from 70 countries, and around 5 lakh visitors.

Export orders worth more than Rs 2,200 crore were secured through B2B and B2C interactions, alongside direct exhibition sales exceeding Rs 40 crore. Notably, the top 20 entrepreneurs from districts including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Mathura, and Greater Noida alone bagged export orders worth over Rs 630 crore.

Beyond trade figures, UPITS has also given global recognition to the Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ initiatives. The state government’s policies on ODOP, startups, MSMEs, employment, and export promotion have infused fresh momentum into the event.

Special strategies are being designed for UPITS 2025, where along with traditional products, high-tech sectors are also expected to attract significant investment and export opportunities. With its growing global footprint, the trade show is poised to further cement Uttar Pradesh’s position as a leading hub for international business.

