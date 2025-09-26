30,000 Indian & 2,000 Foreign Youth To Join Scouts & Guides Jamboree In Lucknow

Lucknow To Host 19th National Jamboree In November 2025 |

Lucknow: The 19th National Jamboree, scheduled for November 2025 in Lucknow, the state capital, will not just be a camp but will also serve as a transformative process that provides new direction for the lives of young people. Organised by the Bharat Scouts and Guides, along with 30,000 youth from all over the country and 2,000 foreign youth, this event will not only strengthen the scouting movement but also serve as a platform to prepare responsible and self-reliant citizens for society. The Yogi government is hosting this grand event, through which the message of national unity will be disseminated.

The key contribution of Jamboree is that it builds leadership qualities in young people. Living in a temporary tent city with limited resources, participants will develop self-reliance, discipline, and effective time management skills. These experiences later shape them into effective leaders for society and the nation.

This event will enable youth to meet companions from various states within the country and from different nations around the world. Through dialogue and participation, their understanding of cultural diversity will deepen, and the spirit of global brotherhood will be strengthened. These experiences will carry forward India’s tradition of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.’

This five-day event will also include projects on environmental protection and social service as an important part. Through these activities, the youth will develop a sense of responsibility and sensitivity. These lessons will inspire them to work for the betterment of society and the country's progress in the future.

The experiences and friendships formed during the Jamboree will last a lifetime. That’s why those associated with scouting see it as one of the most important milestones in their journey. Adventure, cultural performances, scientific exploration, and teamwork prepare them for every sphere of life.

With the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has been given the opportunity to host the National Jamboree after a 61-year hiatus. A grand tent city is being built at Lucknow’s Defence Expo Ground with world-class facilities for accommodating 32,000 participants and 3,000 staff. On September 29, a Bhoomi Pujan ceremony will be performed, with senior ministers from the Yogi government in attendance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it on November 24, while the Hon’ble President will conclude it on November 28.

The National Jamboree 2025, to be held in Lucknow, will convey to the youth that the nation’s development is possible only when young people become disciplined, self-reliant, and responsible citizens. This event will be a significant step in advancing Prime Minister Modi’s priorities of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swachh Bharat, and a Green and Sustainable India.

The 19th National Jamboree will not only be a new chapter in the scouting movement, but it will also prove to be an event that provides lifelong inspiration and direction to thousands of youths from India and around the world.