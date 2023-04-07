 WATCH: Women kick and punch each other over pandal space during Pandit Pradeep Mishra's katha in Ujjain
Ironically, in the video, while some women can be seen throwing kicks and punches at each other Pandit Mishra can be heard saying, “I could see all of you devotees is enough for me.”

Friday, April 07, 2023
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): It was a bizarre scene to look at when a group of women started kicking and punching each other complaining space crunch in pandal in mid of Pandit Pradeep Mishra's Shiv Mahapuran katha in Ujjain on Friday.

The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. 

Notably, Pandit Pradeep Mishra began reciting Vikramaditya Shiv Mahapuran katha at Murlipura in Ujjain on Tuesday. The seven-day katha will continue till April 10 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

More than 5 lakh people from all over the world are estimated to have come to the city to listen to him. There have been reports of people listening to the katha by sitting outside the pandal due to lack of space.

