Ujjain: VU, NYK celebrate National Sports Day

Ujjain: Student welfare cell of Vikram University (VU) organised an awareness programme at its premises to mark National Sport Day on Thursday.

Programme coordinator VK Saxena informed that cell head Dr Rakesh Dhandh addressed the students and said, “University has been making fruitful efforts to welfare to its students, officials and teaching staff.”

The university authorities also held direct telecast of PM Narendra Modi’s address which he made on the inauguration of union government’s ‘Fit India Movement’.

Saxena further informed that scores of students, employees and teaching staffers were present.At Nehru Yuva Kendra, live telecast of PM Modi’s address was seen by hundreds of youths of the city. Coordinator Arvind Shridhar, Darasingh Chodhary, Gabbarsingh and other prominent members were present.