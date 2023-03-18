Ujjain: Two persons have their noses bitten by dogs

Representative Image | Pixabay

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a strange coincidence, two people got their noses bitten by dogs in separate incidents.

The first incident took place at the hotel located behind the Civil Hospital where a middle-aged man had his nose bitten by a dog while eating poha.

Jugalkishore (56) son of Bhurelal, resident of Dahod, who works as a labourer has been living in Ujjain for the last few months. In the morning he went to visit the Mahakaleshwar temple with his friend Ajay Dubey, a resident of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. Returning on foot from there via Bahadurganj, at around 7.30 am they stopped to eat Poha at the hotel located behind the Civil Hospital.

Both of them were having breakfast there when suddenly a stray dog jumped on Jugalkishore. By the time he could understand anything, the dog had bitten his nose. The friend immediately admitted the injured Jugal Kishore to the hospital.

Similarly, Jumma Khan son of Babu Khan, a 60-year-old resident of Pithoda Badnagar, went to collect fodder here on Thursday evening, when a stray dog sitting on the fodder attacked Jumma Khan and injured him by biting his nose.

