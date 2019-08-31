Ujjain: Swindlers of Mewat gang arrested, 80 ATM cards seized

Ujjain: Two swindlers of Mewat gang were arrested by police on Friday. The informants informed the police that two miscreants were trying to withdraw cash from ATM of Bank of India deceptively and have many ATMs with them.

The police reached the spot and began to interrogate Amir (19) son of Hasan and Wariskhan (26) son of Ratikhan, both resident of village Piproli district Mewat,who were trying to withdraw cash illegally from the ATM.

They arrested them and registered an FIR under sections 420 and 511 of IPC. The police impounded over 80 ATM cards from their custody. The accused confessed of withdrawing cash from different ATM of different banks across country, by using different ATM cards.

They said that as soon as the cash is dispensed by the machine they hold it and pull out simultaneously switching off the machine. By doing so, the amount is not debited from the account of account holders.

By now, swindlers have burgled around Rs 3.5 lakh from various ATMs. The police are still interrogating the accused to get their links across the country.