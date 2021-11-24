Ujjain: Short statured man sets tall example for 2.50 lakh who are yet to get both doses

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A short statured man Rohit Nagmotia has set an example for over 2.53 lakh people who are yet to avail of their second dose of corona vaccine in the district.

Thirty-year-old Rohit, a resident of 24 Khamba-Harsiddhi Road is 3-foot tall. He received the second dose of the vaccine at the Madhav Seva Nyas centre on Tuesday.

He said that he wants to convey to over 2.53 lakh people of Ujjain district who are yet to get their second dose of vaccine that vaccinating is the only way to protect oneself against Covid-19.

As per the orders of the local administration the salaries of the government officials for November will be released only after they furnish a vaccination certificate.

ULTIMATUM

Meanwhile, collector Asheesh Singh held a meeting with the employers of traders association, industry association, contractor association, pharmaceutical association, regarding vaccination, at Simhastha Mela Office on Tuesday. A mega vaccination campaign will be organised on November 24 across the district. Collector clarified that vaccination of both the doses would be necessary for the everyone including people who report to commercial establishment among other places of work. If anyone is found unvaccinated then workplace or institution will be shut.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 01:23 AM IST