Madhya Pradesh: Man rapes minor girl after faking marriage with her in temple

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A young boy allegedly raped a minor girl after faking a marriage to her in a temple

The minor girl was handpicked and after interrogation, a case of kidnapping and rape has been registered against the accused, said TI Murar Shailendra Bhargava.

The incident was reported from Nibuapura of Murar.

A 14-year-old girl student of class 9 had left home for school seven days ago. On her way, she met her friend Chen Singh of Kumharpura.

Chen Singh took him to Jaurasi temple in the name of visiting the temple.

He faked a marriage with her in the temple and convinced her that now they are now married.

He later took her to Sagar and made physical relations with her.

The girl’s family lodged a missing complaint of the girl and during the investigation, the police came to know that she was accompanying Chen Singh.

The police traced Chen Singh’s phone number and located him in Sagar.

According to TI Murar Shailendra Bhargava, principal constables Pratibha Kushwaha, Lalji, constables Raju Mogia, Yogendra Sikarwar were sent to Sagar to look for the girl and after four days, the police succeeded to nab the accused in the Banda area.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 02:49 PM IST