Ujjain: Preparations on for surpassing last year’s mass diyang marriage prog

Nagda: In Ujjain district, comprehensive preparations for divyang mass marriage are ongoing vigorously. So far 113 pairs have been formed in various conferences in the district. A target of 121 couples has been set, so that the old world record of 114 divyang couples being married together in Betul district can be broken.

Divyang mass marriage will be held on March 11 and 12. On the first day, mehendi and engagement ceremonies will be organised along with ladies’ night and on the second day the marriage ceremony will take place. A meeting was held under the chairmanship of district panchayat president Karan Kumaria to take decisions on various aspects.

The venue of marriage was discussed and it was decided that couples of all districts should stay at different places and be taken to one place for marriage. The arrangement for couples of all the districts will be seen to by the respective chief executive officers of the janpad panchayat.

In the wedding, breakfast, food and tea-coffee will be arranged by the Jai Gurudev organisation for about 10,000 people.

Similarly, pundits, maulana and other ministers will be brought in to conduct the marriage according to the couples’ faith. In the meeting, guidelines were given for appointing nodal officers for various arrangements including, printing and distributing of the invitation cards and booklets of the programme, proper sanitation at the venue and other arrangements.

Joint director of social justice department CL Panthari, president of SNEH, Pankaj Maru, SC Fulonia of Jai Gurudev Sanstha, and representatives and officials of various social organisations were present.