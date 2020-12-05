Ujjain: Police launch we care for you helpline to check violence against women

Ujjain: Ujjain police have launched a helpline-we care for you, on Saturday. The helpline was inaugurated by SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla. Shukla said that the main aim to start the helpline is to protect women and girls from eve teasing, mental and physical exploitation and domestic violence.

Amy women and girl can dial 70-49-11-90-02 or send an mail at wecareforyou@gmail.com to share their ordeal with the police. The name of plaintiff will be kept private. All senior officers were present.