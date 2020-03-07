Ujjain: No public representative should cheat people, says minister Jitu Patwari

Ujjain: Sports and youth welfare and higher education minister Jitu Patwari and other public representatives on Saturday distributed farmers’ honour letter to some farmers in Tarana symbolically depositing funds in crop loan bank account under ‘Jai Kisan Crop Loan Waiver Scheme’.

Addressing the Kisan Samman Samaroh organised on this occasion, Patwari said that the only objective of the people's representatives should be to work for the prosperity of our state by serving the poor and sorrows of the society. No public representative should not cheat the general public, act with full honesty in the interest of the society, exhorted he.

MLA Mahesh Parmar said that so far in the first and second phase, crop loan amounting to Rs 64, 18, 13, 729 has been waived-off in Tarana tehsil. Similarly, a compensation of Rs 130 crore is to be distributed in the Tarana region in which at present 25 percent of the compensation of Rs 32, 50,00,000 has been deposited in the account of farmers. So far, development works worth Rs 200 crores have been done in the constituency, he claimed.

Collector Shashank Mishra informed that ‘Jai Kisan Crop Loan Waiver Scheme’ has been implemented for farmers to waive crop loans taken from banks, to get rid of bank loans, to enrich farmers and bring prosperity in their lives. Under the scheme, one lakh 97 thousand farmers in Ujjain district had applied for crop loan waiver. In the first and second phase, crop loan of 90 thousand 606 farmers amounting to Rs 397 crore 55 lakh has been waived-off. Crop loan amount of remaining farmers in the district will be waived-off in the next third phase, he added.

MLA Kunal Chaudhary, former MLA Dr Batuka Shankar Joshi, Zilla Panchayat president Karan Kumaria, District Central Cooperative Bank administrator Ajit Singh Thakur and large number of farmers, public representatives were present.