 Ujjain: New darshan arrangements in Mahakal Mandir
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 02:43 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mahakaleshwar temple committee again changed entry system for common and paid pass holders on Saturday. Devotees are now being given entry from near Navagraha temple complex. Under the changed arrangement, devotees would get entry from facility centre through the tunnel and the exit gate near the Navagraha temple in the Mahakal temple complex. Apart from common devotees, there will be a separate queue for devotees having Rs 250 quick darshan pass. Due to the change in the arrangement, common and pass holder visitors were able to have darshan easily.

