Ujjain: MLA Parmar promises ‘OPS’ if Cong comes to power

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the banner of National Movement for Old Pension Scheme, Tarana, hundreds of employees took part in a vehicle rally at lunch time under the leadership of Digvijay Singh Chauhan, Sheikh Mohammad Hanif, Kamal Dethalia, Gokul Nagdiya, Lal Singh Baghmar, Shri Ram Tipania, Om Prakash Joshi and Badrilal Gami. They reached residence of Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar and handed over a memorandum demanding an old pension with seniority from the date of first appointment.

They also raised slogans of ‘Vote for OPS’. Addressing the employees, MLA Parmar said that he would write a letter to current chief minister for fulfilment of your demand. “Your demand for seniority and an old pension is justified and I will support your demand. In the coming time, if Congress forms government under the leadership of Kamal Nath, then I will get your demand fulfilled in the first Cabinet. If I fail, I will resign from the post of MLA in your support,” he declared.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)