Ujjain: Messy arrangements mar morale of RD Gardi Medical College staffers and patients

Ujjain: The main treatment centre of Covid-19 patients at RD Gardi Medical College Hospital is struggling with messy arrangements to deal with Covid-19 patients.

As per doctors and paramedical staffers, the hospital is grappling with lack of security arrangements, not enough cops have been deployed to handle any untoward incident.

They allege positive patients roam freely across the hospital and its premises and hurl abuses if someone checks them.

The sources said that PG students are playing important role in managing the show. The staffers also accused the management for not making available sufficient PPE kits and other things to save themselves from virus infection.

On the contrary the patients admitted are accusing staffers for not administering the treatment and medicines properly.

A Nikas Chouraha patient complained that the hotchpotch at the treatment center have brought the lives of many patients in danger.

Irony is that at least two doctors and equal number of nurses from the same institutions are also reported to be suffering from Covid-19.

Amid allegations and complaints against the staffers, collector Shashank Mishra paid visit to RD Gardi Medical College and instructed the management to improve patient related services immediately.