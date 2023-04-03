Ujjain: Jain community members take out prabhatferi

Shwetambar and Digambar Jain community members participate in prabhatferi which was taken out on the eve of Mahavir Jayanti in Ujjain on Sunday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir is being celebrated for two days. As per tradition, Shwetambar and Digambar Jain communities collectively took out a ‘prabhatferi’ (morning procession), here on Sunday. A large number of people belonging to both the sects from various Jain temples of the city participated in it and went to Mahavir Kirti Stambh at Favvara Chowk and collectively hoisted the flag. There was jubilation in the entire Jain community regarding Shri Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Mahotsav.

Due to difference between the dates, the festival of Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated for two days this year by the Jain Samaj in the city. Digambar Jain Samaj will celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir on April 3 while Shwetambar Jain Samaj will celebrate the birth anniversary of the Lord on April 4. However, on Sunday, the joint morning procession of Digambar and Shwetambar Jain Samaj was taken out from different Jain temples of the city. The women of the society involved in prabhatferi wore saffron attire while the men were dressed-up in white. Hundreds of people participating in the prabhatferi reached Vikram Kirti Stambh at Favvara Chowk where everyone collectively saluted the flag and chanted ‘Lord Mahavir’.

Read Also Ujjain: NSA Ajit Doval offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple