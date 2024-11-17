Ujjain: IIM-Indore To Help Regulate City Traffic, Crowd Manegment At Mahakaleshwar Temple | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore director Himanshu Rai along with a team of Prof Hans Mishra, Prof Saurabh Chandra and Prof Amit Vats reached Mahakaleshwar Temple. Here, a meeting was held with collector Neeraj Singh, SP Pradeep Sharma, temple administrator Ganesh Dhakad and officials of Ujjain Development Authority in the Mahakal Temple Trinetra Control Room. The team saw the areas where devotees enter and exit. Along with this, facilities available for devotees, time taken by them coming from all entry gates including Mahakal Lok, the time taken to leave after reaching Ganesh Mandapam were also monitored.

IIM director Himanshu Rai said that after visiting the entire area, we have come to the conclusion that till we are not able to manage city traffic, it is a bit difficult to manage here. Our team will look after the traffic of the city. The arrival of around ten lakh people in a day and handling traffic management is a big task. Toilets and parking are also big arrangements. This will also have to be studied. The team will prepare a plan for entire Mahakal temple. Under this, a plan will be made to improve traffic management of Mahakal temple and the city and will be handed over to the Ujjain collector. The entire roadmap will be prepared in the next 3 to 4 months. After this, it will be implemented in the city including Mahakal temple.

The IIM-Indore team will first look for traffic solution from Hari Phatak to the interiors of Ujjain city. Keeping all problems in mind here, a model will be made in which devotees around and inside the temple and the days in which maximum number of devotees pour in will be studied. The team will come once in the morning. It will come once at night and then once when there is heavy crowd. The team saw that devotees coming from outside have to keep their mobiles and shoes near the entrance. To get it, they have to come there again. That is, traffic on the same route twice. This is not right. It should be that when devotees come out of the temple, they get their belongings there itself. Such arrangements will have to be made. This will not cause rush on the entire route and devotees will not be troubled either.