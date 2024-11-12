IIM Indore Open Admissions for 2nd Batch Of MMS Programme

Indian Institute of Management Indore | Indian Institute of Management Indore

The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) has opened admissions for the second batch of its two-year Master of Management Studies (MMS) program. This program is specifically designed to help professionals develop essential contemporary skills, a solid ethical framework, and comprehensive managerial expertise, preparing them to excel as leaders in today’s fast-evolving technological world.

The MMS program comprises 900 hours of learning, with courses spanning critical areas such as finance, marketing, operations, decision analytics, strategic management, and human resource management (HRM). The curriculum places a strong emphasis on leadership, critical thinking, and sustainability, aiming to mold students into effective decision-makers who can successfully navigate organizational transformations and lead through change, according to the institute.

IIM Indore director’s address

During the announcement, Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore, shared, “As a premier institution, IIM Indore is dedicated to enhancing professional learning for individuals aspiring to make a meaningful impact in their respective fields. Through the Master of Management Studies programme, we offer a well-rounded curriculum that combines core business principles with advanced analytical tools, preparing learners to strategise effectively and build resilient leadership skills. This programme is structured to instill not only practical business acumen but also critical soft skills, such as ethical decision-making and inclusivity, which are essential in today’s complex and ever-evolving global business environment.”

Collaboration with TimesPro

Sunil Sood, Chief Growth & Partnership Officer at TimesPro, added, “The Master of Management Studies is a distinct offering by IIM Indore and TimesPro to meet the demands of professionals ready to thrive amid the complexities of today’s business world. Our programme is built upon a robust curriculum delivered by a team of industry-leading faculty, ensuring that our learners gain both in-depth theoretical knowledge and real-world practical insights. By fostering an environment of continuous learning, we aim to empower learners to overcome industry challenges confidently and make meaningful contributions to their careers and organisations.”

First cohort of MMS Programme

The first cohort of the MMS program was composed of professionals with diverse backgrounds, coming from industries such as IT, finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. The participants held a range of positions, from CEOs to senior managers, with approximately 70% of them having 5 to 15+ years of experience.

The MMS program is delivered through an advanced Interactive Learning platform and conducted in Direct-to-Device mode. Additionally, the program includes a 12-day on-campus immersion and culminates in a final-semester Capstone project.