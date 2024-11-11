 IIM-Indore Research Presents Framework For How Tourism Companies Can Help Alleviate Women’s Safety Concerns
Tourism sector needs to adopt women's safety as core purpose; says Study.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 08:54 AM IST
IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A new study by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has revealed that the Indian tourism sector needs to adopt women’s safety and security as a fundamental part of their mission to boost travel.

In a country as diverse and vast as India, the tourism industry has always an important role in fostering cultural exchange and economic growth, but women travellers have historically been reluctant to explore primarily due to concerns over safety and security.

The study conducted by Prof Raina Chhajer has brought attention to a key factor that could address this challenge—the role of organisational purpose in shaping a travel experience that prioritises safety and security for women.

The research, which involved a case study of Indian tourism organisation ‘Gotravel’, presents a framework for how tourism companies can help alleviate women’s safety concerns and increase their willingness to travel “Women’s safety concerns are often cited as a primary deterrent to travel not just within India but globally.

Tourism organisations, especially in emerging markets like India, are beginning to realise that addressing safety concerns could be the key to unlocking a previously untapped customer base. However, the challenge goes beyond just providing physical safety measures. To truly motivate women to travel, tour and travel companies must focus on creating a safe environment at every level, from the booking process to the final destination,” the study stated.

In her research, Chhajer establishes how an organisation’s clear sense of purpose can go beyond profit maximisation and create a meaningful experience for travellers. “The importance of organisational purpose cannot be overstated,” Chhajer said.

“When a tourism company actively defines and communicates a purpose that aligns with the safety and well-being of women, it has the potential to create lasting bonds with its customers, increase satisfaction and drive long-term growth,” she added.

In tourism marketing, much of the focus has traditionally been on push factors; the circumstances that drive people to travel, such as the desire for adventure, relaxation or cultural experiences. However, Chhajer emphasises the often-overlooked ‘pull factors’; the aspects of a destination or service that attract travellers. For women, the perception of safety can be a powerful pull factor, the study stated.

A framework for women’s travel

--- Defining organisational purpose: Companies must articulate a clear purpose that goes beyond making a profit aligning their mission with values such as safety, eco-tourism or responsible travel.

--- Communicating purpose to stakeholders: Transparency is key. Tourism organisations must clearly communicate their safety measures, policies and values to potential customers, building trust and credibility.

--- Consistency in implementation: It’s essential for organisations to implement their stated purpose consistently, ensuring that every aspect of the customer journey, from marketing materials to customer service.

--- Responsiveness and integrity: Being detail-oriented and responsive to customers' needs, especially around safety concerns, can significantly enhance the customer experience and foster long-term loyalty.

