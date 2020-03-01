Ujjain: Foreign policy may change but National interests remain same, says professor

Ujjain: “National interests remain same but foreign policy changes according to time and need. Nehru’s foreign policy was of Non-Alignment and former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee continued the police. Foreign policy of a nation changes keeping in mind certain factors. To get NRIs voting, ‘Houdy Modi’ and ‘Namaste Trump’ like programmes were planned. Despite this, in India, the Nehruvian philosophy is still relevant.”

These views were expressed by Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College’s political science professor, Dr Kiran Rathore as main speaker in a lecture series on Nehru. A programme on how to prepare for examination was jointly organised by sociology department, personality development cell and IQAC of the Government Girls Post-Graduate College on Sunday.

In the second session, sociology department HoD Dr Dinesh Chandra Khandelwal advised the students about preparations for examination, good presentation, time management and systematic revision of lessons for sure success and good score in the examination. On the occasion, he also answered the queries of students.

In the presidential speech, in-charge principal Dr Ravindra Bhardwaj said foreign policy is decided by circumstances prevailing at that particular time and history cannot therefore predict politics. He further said that Nehru’s policy is still relevant. Commenting on the examination, he added that regular study and planned preparations are necessary. The programme was conducted by Dr Archana Mehra while vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Abha Dixit.