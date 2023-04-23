Ujjain: Fire in hotel, 7 guests rescued

A fire was broken out in a hotel located on Railway Station Road in Ujjain on Friday night. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in common hall of a hotel opposite railway station late on Friday night. On being informed, fire brigade rushed to the spot and safely evacuated guests including seven present in the hall. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained

Manager Ramesh Rao said that hotel had 30 rooms, including a hall with 25 beds. Fire broke out in the hall around 3 am. Two fire tenders reached the spot. Night manager Indraram Tiwari and a waiter were present in the hotel at night. They tried to control the fire with fire extinguisher. The police too reached the hotel and rescued guests. The manager said that 25 beds, mattresses and coolers kept in the common hall were burnt to ashes. Those staying the hall were shifted to another hotel.

Flames were seen pouring out of the window on the fourth floor of the hotel. There was no way to get there from inside. Reaching the roof from nearby Ram Mandir Dharamshala, the fire was brought under control after an hour's effort.

According to TI Dewasgate police station Ramamurthy Shakya short circuit probably caused the fire. The police team first rescued the guests staying in the hotel. Gas cylinders were also kept in the hotel, all were removed.

Rao said that guests negligence caused fire. “Night manager Tiwari and a waiter were on duty during the night. I came to know about the incident at home. I will be able to clarify the situation after reaching the hotel. 25 beds, mattresses and big coolers kept in the common hall are burnt,” he said.