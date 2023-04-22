MP: Ujjain Municipal Corporation slaps Rs 1.50 lakh penalty on Indian MNC

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under Amrut Yojana, the work of laying underground sewer line in the city is being done by Tata Project Limited, but due to its negligence, common people are facing problems. On the instructions of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh a penalty of Rs 1.50 lakh has been imposed on Tata Project Limited for negligence and ignoring instructions.

The commissioner inspected the work of laying sewer line being done from Indira Nagar Idgah to Ankpaat Marg and found that the progress of the work is zero for the last two months and traffic is being obstructed by blocking road. Residents and passers-by are facing problems for this. Complaints of accidents have also been made by the residents.

Earlier, the commissioner directed Tata officials in the meeting that areas where there is excess traffic, construction work should be done giving top priority, but for ignoring the order by Tata and subsequent negligence, a penalty of Rs 1 lakh has been imposed. A trench was dug for the sewer line from Ankpaat Marg to Gayatri Mandir, but the work is closed at the site. After inspection, the superintendent engineer instructed to level the trench, but the work did not begin till date. So a penalty of Rs 50k was imposed on the Indian MNC.