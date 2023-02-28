Ujjain: Collector orders to launch anti-encroachment drive in Simhastha Fair area

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After identifying illegal construction works done in the Simhastha Fair area after 2016, instructions have been given by collector Kumar Purushottam to take action to break them.

Along with this, in Monday’s time limit (TL) meeting, he gave instructions to all the SDMs and Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) officials of the district to mark illegal colonies built after 2016 in their work area and take action against them as well. The collector said that if any illegal colony is built in future, the concerned SDM and CMO will be directly responsible for it.

‘SCN’ TO TWO ABSENTEES

Meanwhile, the absence of officers from the TL meeting held every Monday is not stopping. The collector took the absence of two officers seriously and ordered a show cause notice. He expressed his displeasure with the officers of the agriculture department for not paying heed to the complaints of the CM Helpline. He directed to issue show cause notices to assistant director of handloom department Sabir Hussain and MP Urban Development Corporation officer Santosh Shrivastava for being absent from the meeting.

DEPUTY COLLECTOR TO CONDUCT PROBE

On the other hand, the collector handed over the investigation into the case of wrong treatment of Arpita, a resident of Naikhedi, to deputy collector Kritika Bhimavad. Arpita, daughter of Sohan Kushwaha, was treated by Dr Alok Soni of Charitable Hospital. Soni had wrongly supplied the lease. On the complaint of the matter, an inquiry was conducted and its report was given by the district health officer and orthopaedic doctor. Expressing disagreement on this report, the collector asked to appoint deputy collector Bhimavad as the inquiry officer. The relatives had shown Arpita in the OPD of Charitable Hospital due to a problem with the leg. Arpita had pus on her leg due to the wrong application of a raw strap and got infected. The investigation of the case was handed over to the district health officer and other specialist doctors but the doctor was acquitted by the panel.