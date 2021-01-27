Ujjain: Change in route led to chaos in tractor parade, says Digvijaya Singh

Ujjain: Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh visited Mahakaleshwar Temple, here on Wednesday, to pay his obeisance to the presiding deity.

Later, talking to media persons, Digvijaya attacked the Union government for its failure to maintain law and order during farmers’ Republic Day tractor parade at New Delhi on Tuesday.

He alleged that the last minute change in the scheduled route of tractor parade led to chaos which finally resulted into violence. He said that during the mess there, the agitating farmers caught about 15 persons having government ID cards and handed them to the police. Referring to Simhastha Fair land, he asked to keep the land intact and should free the land from the clutches of land sharks,

He accompanied by his son- MLA Jaywardhan Singh. They reached here on Tuesday evening and paid courtesy visit to several party leaders and workers. They followed the same itinerary on Wednesday. MLAs Dilip Singh Gurjar, Ramlal Malviya, Murli Morwal, Mahesh Parmar and Manoj Chawla and former corporators Rajendra Vasishtha and Anant Narayan Meena were present.