Ujjain: 2 accused of fatal stabbing awarded life imprisonment

Ujjain: Two accused of fatal stabbing to loot traders were awarded life imprisonment on Thursday. District and sessions judge SKP Kulkarni pronounced life imprisonment to accused Shubham (19) son of Rajesh Chouhan resident of Kazipura and Gourav (21) alias Chhotu son of Krishnanarayan Pandey resident of Piplinaka area. Both the accused were convicted by the court under Section 394 and 397 of the IPC and Section 25 of Arms Act. The court also imposed a cash penalty of Rs 12000 on both accused separately.

According to deputy director Dr Saket Vyas, the accused tried to loot Narendra Bijwani and nephew Bharat while they were returning from shop to home with cash Rs 1, 00,000 by their scooter. In the meantime, two men having knives waylaid Bharat and Narendra near Goverdhandham Garden and started stabbing Narendra in a bid to snatch the cash bag from him. On hearing a call for help, passerby sardar Trilochansingh reached to help the victims and called other residents of the area. Subsequently the police reached at the spot of the incident but till then the miscreants had fled from the crime scene.