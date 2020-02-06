Ujjain: 2 accused of fatal stabbing awarded life imprisonment

Ujjain: Two accused of fatal stabbing to loot traders were awarded life imprisonment on Thursday. District and sessions judge SKP Kulkarni pronounced life imprisonment to accused Shubham (19) son of Rajesh Chouhan resident of Kazipura and Gourav (21) alias Chhotu son of Krishnanarayan Pandey resident of Piplinaka area. Both the accused were convicted by the court under Section 394 and 397 of the IPC and Section 25 of Arms Act. The court also imposed a cash penalty of Rs 12000 on both accused separately.
According to deputy director Dr Saket Vyas, the accused tried to loot Narendra Bijwani and nephew Bharat while they were returning from shop to home with cash Rs 1, 00,000 by their scooter. In the meantime, two men having knives waylaid Bharat and Narendra near Goverdhandham Garden and started stabbing Narendra in a bid to snatch the cash bag from him. On hearing a call for help, passerby sardar Trilochansingh reached to help the victims and called other residents of the area. Subsequently the police reached at the spot of the incident but till then the miscreants had fled from the crime scene.
On the basis of the statements of victims and eyewitnesses, Neelganga police registered an FIR against the accused and arrested Shubham and Gourav and Lakhan. Vyas informed that though victim Bharat and Narendra backtracked and denied to indentify the accused due to fear, eyewitness Sardar Trilochan identified the accused and blood DNA test also confirmed the accused of the incident. Accused Lakhan was acquitted by the court by giving him benefit of doubt.
According to Vyas, court also admired the courage of Bharat who did not leave the cash bag and Sardar Trilochansingh, who selflessly helped to trap the accused. The case was advocated by deputy prosecution officer (DPO) Rajkumar Nema.
