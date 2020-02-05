Ujjain: Two dead, one injured in road accident

Ujjain: Two persons died and one was injured in a tragic road accident on Wednesday morning in Bhairavgarh area. According to reports an uncontrolled truck laden with cotton bales collided head on with a bike and dragged it for around 100 meters, the truck also hit some street vendors and overturned. In the incident bike rider Mohammed Shafi, son of Noor Mohammed, resident of Bhairavgargh, his mother-in-law Saeeda (65), wife of Mohammed Ayyub died and son Nooraz received serious injuries.

According to Bhairavgarh police trio were going to the bus stand to drop Saeeda when an out of control speeding truck collided with the bike at Bhairavgarh square and dragged the bike up to 100 meters. Following the incident locals gathered at the spot of the accident and informed the police, meanwhile the driver succeeded in fleeing from the spot.

Police rushed the victims to the hospital where Saeeda was declared as brought dead while Mohammed Shafi died during treatment and son Nooraz was admitted to Madhav Nagar hospital. After the incident the road remained blocked for 2 hours, later the truck was lifted by crane to clear the road. The police registered an FIR against the driver and started manhunt to nab him.