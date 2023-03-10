Ujjain: 15 women feted for contributions in different domains

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Kritagya Ujjain Group, a group dedicated to social uplift felicitated 15 women for their distinguishing contribution in different domains on International Women’s Day.

In a graceful ceremony, they were presented with titles and mementoes. The chief guest on the occasion was Dr Abha Jethaliya who was awarded with Sashakt Mahila Samman. On this occasion, Dr SK Jethaliya was present as special guest. The group felicitated 15 women namely Abha Godha, Archna Maidmwar, Asmita Bhatkhande, Bhavna Naik, Hema Chandan, Jyotsana Shastri, Jyoti Rathi, Kirti Sharma, Leena Chandan, Manju Sharma, Manisha Sharma, Neelu Bhadauriya, Neelam Naik, Preeti Joshi and Rekha Shukla.

The programme organiser Ravindra Naik and Sanjay Godha outlined the importance of recognition of the contribution of women in environment protection, social activities, education and services. Dr Apratul Chandra Shukla was the master of the ceremony while Ajay Bhatkhande extended the vote of thanks. The programme ended on a colourful note when all participants celebrated Holi with traditional fervour and gaiety.

Information given on ways to reduce labour load

On the occasion of International Women’s Day organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dr RP Sharma, head of the institution, addressed and gave detailed information about agricultural machinery and equipment made in the interest of women to reduce the labour load in agriculture. He explained about the experiments to reduce the labour of women and also discussed in detail about coarse grains for a healthy life. Senior scientist Dr Rekha Tiwari told about various small-scale industries to empower women through groups. She also motivated girls for higher education and also talked about gender equality. On this occasion, women and girls who did remarkable work namely Asha Jat of Kayatha, Sister Tania of Kayatha, Dr Ansi of Kamed, Chanda Dabi of Nanukheda, Rukhma Prajapat of Nanukheda and Bhavna Malviya of Nanukheda were honoured with shawl, shrifal and citation.

Celebrations at GGPGC AT GGPGC

World Women’s Day and eco-friendly Holi were celebrated together by IQAC and Staff Club of Government Girls Post-Graduate College. Staff members discussed the contribution of women power in various fields. Staff Club president Dr Nirmala Gupta said that women have proved their worth in various fields. Dr Bharti Jain said that women are the pivot of the family and society. In the presidential address, principal Dr HL Anijwal said that the whole world has recognised the importance of women. The Staff Club unanimously praised the courage of Dr Aruna Sethi.

CLOTHES given TO HOSTEL INMATES

A service activity was organised by the Samyak family on the occasion of Women’s Day. Under which one month’s ration and salwar suits were provided to 61 girls by group members in Sewa Bharti Vanvasi Hostel.