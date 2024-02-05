MP: Ujjain North Denizens Face Potable Water Crisis

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): There is a drinking water crisis in the city as there was no water supply in Ujjain North on Sunday due to damage to the pipeline. In the south, water came from taps under low pressure. Till the line is repaired, potable water will be supplied to the North and South areas of Ujjain city on alternate days.

Due to damage to the Kanh diversion line in the agriculture field in front of Bhukhi Mata Temple, a pit was formed. The PHED officers are not in a position to tell when the line repair work will be finished. Work is also being done on an alternative plan for the line. The work of repairing the Kanh diversion line is being hampered due to repeated mudslides. In such a situation, there is a problem in restoring the water supply line of Gambhir dam.

There is a possibility of water crisis in the city until the line is restored, sources said. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, collector, municipal commissioner and PHED officials reached the spot on Sunday morning as well. The collector instructed to repair the line soon.

It is also learned that the administration has decided that Gambhir dam’s 800 mm line should be diverted from outside the pit. After filling the pit, it will be put back together as before. About 120-metre-long line will be diverted. It will require 6 GI pipes of 20 meters each. To connect these pipes, gasket rings have been procured from Manawar.

ADM Anukul Jain contacted pipe makers in Sardarpur and Manawar and conducted an exercise for gasket rings. Due to water coming from Gambhir dam’s line, the collapse of soil did not stop following which the ramp also caved in. That’s why the Kanh diversion line could not be repaired. Gambhir dam’s line can be reconnected only after its repair.