MP: Hotel Employee Arrested For Killing Colleague In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the information of District Hospital Ujjain, an investigation was set up at police station Dewasgate into the suspicious death of an employee in a private hotel. After the investigation, police arrested another employee of the hotel for killing his colleague.

During the investigation, it was found that Naresh Kevat, an employee of Hotel Bombay Sweets, Dewasgate Crossroads, had died. The body of the deceased was embalmed and an inquest was conducted. The investigation found that on December 31, 2023, the deceased Naresh Kevat, Lakshminarayan Gome, and Rahul aka Abhishek Jain had closed the hotel at 10.30 pm after having food and drinks and slept in the hall above the hotel.

Around 12 in the night, Rahul started beating Naresh Kevat with an iron crowbar. When Laxminarayan refused to assault, Rahul also threatened him. Rahul kept beating Naresh, due to which he died on the spot. The entire incident was also seen in the CCTV cameras installed in the hotel room. Naresh fell to the ground due to the blow and did not get up.

An offense under Section 302 of the IPC was found and police registered the case on Friday. Accused Rahul (28), son of Narendra Kumar Jain, a resident of Mahavir Colony, Bhairavgarh Road, was arrested on Saturday. When the accused was interrogated regarding the crime, he said that Naresh was doing obscene movements on the day of the incident. For this reason, he resorted to murdering Naresh. The iron shell used in the crime was also seized from the accused.