Madhya Pradesh: Mayor, commissioner participate in urban governance workshop in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop on Re-Inventing Urban Governance for Indian Cities was organised by the Ministry of Urban Development, Government of India at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore on Thursday. In this, mayors and commissioners from across the country participated.

In the workshop, Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silavat, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and other cities along with Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) Commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh also participated in the event. In the Re-Inventing Urban Governance for Indian Cities programme, incense sticks made of flowers were also installed by Ujjain Municipal Corporation in the workshop and the mayor and corporation commissioner informed guests about incense sticks plant made of flowers and said how Herbal gulal, dhoopbatti, agarbatti are made from the Nirmalya material coming out of municipal temples.

In the workshop, issues related to employment, tourism and other economic development in the city, reshaping urban administration and planning framework and motivating urban digital future were discussed mainly on three subjects using local speciality. Information on the works of the first and second phase of Mahakal Lok was given through a presentation by the UMC commissioner. Along with the works done under the first phase, detailed information was given about idols installed there, as well as the works being done under the second phase were also discussed.