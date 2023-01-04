Madhya Pradesh: Free Press Recognises Unsung Heros of Mahakal City

Higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav, collector Asheesh Singh and Pt Pramod Sharma ‘Guruji’ light a lamp before the portrait of Goddess Saraswati to inaugurate the “Pride of Ujjain Award” programme organized by the Free Press, in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Free Press, the leading English daily of Central India, organized an event in Ujjain on Wednesday to felicitate talents of the city with ‘Pride of Ujjain’ award. The newspaper plans to make it an annual affair.

Higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav addresses the programme

State higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav was the chief guest of the event. The other guests of the event included local MP Anil Firojiya, district collector Ashish Singh and Pandit Pramod Sharma guruji. Director of Abika Elite Aditya Jhalani too was present on the occasion.

Scholars, educators, doctors, professors, principals, heads of different School of Studies of Vikram University, social workers, sportsmen, bankers, industrialists, entrepreneurs, businessmen, traders, hoteliers, members of non-government and voluntary organisations, politicians, peoples' representatives, government officers, lawyers, artists, veterans, etc, marked their presence during the function.

Addressing the function, minister Mohan Yadav praised Free Press for its effort to recognize the talent of Mahakal’s city. He said, “Media is responsible for making the public aware of happenings in the society.

Large number of people belonging to different walks of life attended the 'Ujjain Pride Award' distribution function organised by Free Press

It is important for everyone to contribute something to the society and Free Press has provided a platform for all to showcase their real contribution. It is indeed an inspiring moment for all those who are being felicitated. I appeal to all citizens to contribute towards the betterment of the society.”

Member of Parliament Anil Firojia addresses the programme

Saluting to the contribution of the awadees, MP Anil Firojiya said, "We are surrounded by people who work selflessly for the society. We as a society have always worked together and today, I salute all those who have committed themselves to the development of the society."

District collector Asheesh Singh addresses the programme.

Collector Ashish Singh assured all possible help to social activists in their future efforts. He said, "I feel proud that people of Ujjain are getting recognized for the work they are doing. Municipal Corporation of Ujjain will always help those who aspire to help the society."

Pt Pramod Sharma 'Guruji' addresses the programme

Addressing the gathering, Pandit Pramod Sharma guruji said that many residents of the Ujjain have dedicated themselves selflessly to the benefit of the society. These people don’t want to hog the limelight but want to continue to contribute in their own way towards the betterment of the society.

Nitin David, Motivator and Social Worker

He also cited example of Nitin David, who had providing helmets to two-wheeler drivers free of cost to ensure their safety. Incidentally, David was hosting the event. After Guruji shared his contribution to the welfare of the society, Free Press also honoured him on the occasion.

Members of Team ANK Foundation receive memento from the guests.

Earlier, guest of honour minister Mohan Yadav, collector Ashish Singh and Pandit Pramod Sharma guruji inaugurated the event by lighting the traditional lamp and garlanding the picture of Goddess Saraswati.

Awardees Speak

Name: Sanjay Singh Rajput

Designation: Subedar, currently working as in-charge of Police Control Room Ujjain. He is in the police department since May 2013

"I feel delighted to receive such a prestigious award from Free Press. I thank them for recognizing my hard work. I am in-charge of managing the control room during law and order situation and security and VIP tour duties. The award will motivates me to continue working with the same dedication."

Sanjay Yadav, SI, Crime Branch, gets 'Ujjain Pride Award' from the hands of guests on dais.

Name - Sanjay Yadav

Designation - Sub Inspector, currently posted in Crime Branch Ujjain.

“I’ve worked hard ever since I joined the police department. During my stint in crime branch, I have tracked and arrested notorious criminals irrespective of their background. I will continue to work with same enthusiasm for the people of my city."

Rajveer Singh Panwar, National Player, Mallakhamb

Name - Rajveer Singh Panwar

International Mallakhamb player

“I’ve won many awards but getting recognition from a prominent newspaper makes me feel proud. I hope that everyone who aims to establish themselves in sports needs to have patience to achieve their dreams.”

Dr Neeta Jadhav, Young Scientist.

Name- Neeta Jadhav

Designation- Young Scientist.

"It is always a special moment whenever we receive any award. It is a happy and proud moment for me. I would like to gain another PhD related to my field and recommend everyone to work hard for their dreams."

Shaheen Khan, Yoga Trainer-cum-Cancer Counselor

Name- Shahin Khan

Designation- yoga counselor

"I have been through the times where it can be difficult for people to stay motivated. I aim to counsel every cancer patient and prepare them for surgery. I feel happy and motivated receiving the award and aim to work forward with same zeal."

Manish Shukla, Social Worker.

Name- Manish Shukla

Designation- social activist

“I aspire to be a helping hand for those in need. Our social group named "Ujjainwale” provided free medical equipment to those in need during Corona period. We thank Free Press for identifying us as potential awardee."

Pankaj Agrawal, Event Organiser.

Name- Pankaj Agrawal

Designation- Music and cultural event organizer

"It is important for people to recognize and appreciate classical music, plays and other culture forms. Through this award I would want to appeal to everyone to participate and encourage activities which strengthen the cultural and classical integrity of the nation”

Khushboo Panchal, International Dance Artiste.

Name- Khushbu Panchal

Designation- International Dancer

"It is an amazing and of course a happy and proud moment to be felicitated by the media. Since I was a kid I've always worked towards my dream and I would advise every individual to stay focused on their goals. Get rid of your mobile phone if you wish to become a successful person."

Neeti Tandon, Research Scholar.

Name- Niti Tandon

Designation- DIST. COORDINETOR of GAYATRI PARIVAR & SOCIAL WORKER

"It is always a proud moment to receive awards. We train rural people about garbh sanskar yoga and make them aware of yogic science. It is our motto to help make them acknowledge the use of yogic science."

Ashok Jhalani, Veteran Social Worker.

Name- Ashok Jhalani

Designation- social worker

“It has been my pleasure to attend and receive the award for the work I do for the society. As known, I was, am, and will always work for the betterment of the society and bring out the best from what I can."

Aditya Shastri, Entrepreneur

Name- Aditya Shastri

Designation- IT Entrepreneur

"Receiving an award gives the feeling of being honoured. With my desire to bring out the best talents of the world and to introduce a better work culture within the city, I will continue to work with honesty and better perspective."

Pandit Sunil Choubey Guruji, Head of Chamunda Mata Mandir Bhakt Samiti

Name- Sunil Guru

Designation- MEMBER OF CHAMUNDA MATA ANN KSHETRA UJJAIN WHO ENTERED GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORD FOR LARGEST FOOD DISTRIBUTION (KHICHADI) FOR HUNGRY

"It is good to get recognition from Free Press. As a member of temple committee it is our duty to serve all devotees and we will always be available for them."

Guests on dais felicitates Aditya Jhalani of Hotel Abike Elite for sponsoring Free Press' "Pride of Ujjain Awards"

