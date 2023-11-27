In Absence Of Sympathy, Heart Will Be Like Stone: Guv Patel | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): “I want to serve the poor not in the capacity of Governor, but as a common man. Every person should have compassion in his mind, so that he can render true service to humanity.

If there is no sympathy then our heart is made of stone,” said Governor Mangubhai Patel, who participated in the closing ceremony of a two-day first Social Service Workers Conference at Ankit Gram, Sevadham Ashram located in Ambodia village here on Sunday.

The ceremony started with the National Anthem. Bholi Agarwal, a visually impaired resident of the ashram, presented the welcome song. Delivering the welcome speech, founder of Sevadham Ashram, Sudhirbhai Goyal, said a new building which will accommodate one thousand women, will be set up soon.

While introducing DNT Foundation in the programme, Padmashree Bhikuram Idate said his organisation is working to provide citizenship of the country to the people of nomadic caste.

Dr Rishi Mohan Bhatnagar, president of Sevadham Ashram, said officials of more than 100 reputed companies, educationists from India and abroad participated in the conference. Mahamandaleshwar Mandakini Didi said there is no service greater than human service.

The Governor was honoured with Padmashri Bhikuram Idate while senior journalist Satyanarayan Goyal got the Life Time Achievement Award. Padmashri recipients Bhupendra Kumar Singh (Dehradun), Umashankar Pandey, Dr Madhuri Bharatwal, Dr Vidya Bindu Singh, Bharatbhai Patni, Satish and Heena Nagare, Balkrishna Mishra, Dr Shweta Tomar, Archit Bengali were honoured in the presence of the Governor. The programme was conducted by Anita Goyal.

PIC-6: Governor Mangubhai Patel addresses the closing event of a two-day first Social Service Workers Conference in Ujjain on Sunday FP PHOTO