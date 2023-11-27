Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam Railway Station To Have New Circulating Area | Photo: Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A new circulating area will come up at Ratlam railway station near Platform No 2 which will cover 1200 square metres of area.

A railway press release said that under the Amrit Station Yojna of the Railway Ministry, a new circulating area will be developed in an attractive way with all modern facilities, which will result in smooth movement of passengers and vehicles, and there will be no jam-like situation for going to or coming from the main railway station.

The release also mentioned that a new circulating area is essential as the present jam-like situation is witnessed at the time of the arrival and departure of trains from Indore.

The new circulating area will not only provide parking space for the vehicles but also pave the way for smooth movement of traffic towards the main railway station.

It is also further informed that the 1200 square metre area for the new circulating area will consist of the present space of the ST and OBC Association offices and some parts of the health unit, along with the present area of entry and exit from platform No 2.

The new circulating area will have a separate system of entry and exit from the platform No 2 side. A car shed will also come up in the new circulating area, it is also informed.