Coronavirus in Ujjain: 8 of 16 new cases belong to same family

Despite the tall claims made by the administration the figure of Covid-19 patients is growing in the district.

As per the health bulletin released on Saturday 16 samples of suspects have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Among the new patients 8 belong to a family, which resides in Jagdish Gali. The total positive cases has thus reached 235. Coronavirus claimed the life of a 62-year-old man of Abdalpura and a 43-year-old woman of KD Gate and took the death toll to 45.

According to CMHO Dr Anusuiyya Gawli Sinha, among 8 members of a family a 78-year old woman, 57-year-old woman, 27-year-old youth, 18-year-old boy, 50-year-old man, 45-year-old woman, 22-year-old youth and 25-year-old girl residents of Jagdish Gali, Nayapura have tested positive. She added that a 62-year-old man of Abdalpura, 55-year-old man of Bahadurganj, 46-year-old woman of Teliwada, 28-year-old man and 04-year-old child, 25-year-old woman of Dhancha Bawan area, 36-year-old man of Shivash Paradise and 44-year-old man of Mahananda Nagar have tested positive.

As per the bulletin, out of 4,175 samples 4,064 sample reports have been received in which 235 samples were tested positive with 3328 negative samples, while 412 samples were rejected by laboratory authorities. As on Saturday reports of 111 samples is awaited. So far 56 persons were found positive asymptomatic and 14 persons as mild symptomatic. According to the bulletin 94 patients have been cured and discharged. Over 895 people have been home quarantined in the district.