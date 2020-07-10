Coronavirus in Ujjain: 4 more men test positive, tally 880

Ujjain: With four new patients testing positive, the number of corona patients in the district has reached 880. No new death has been reported and the toll remained 71.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 10.25 pm on Friday, out of 974 sample reports received four persons of the district including two of city were tested positive. A 20-year-man from Jaisingpura, a 30-year-old man from Abhishek Nagar, a 18-year-old man from Taranto Nagar, Barnagar and a 32-year-old man from MG Road, Barnagar have tested positive on the day.

Only 24 patients, 10 of them symptomatic, are under treatment now. Samples of 28,508 persons have been taken across the district so far and 5 reports are still awaited. With one person discharges after recovering from corona infection on the day, the total number of discharged has gone up to 785.