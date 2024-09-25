Workplace From Hell: Bengaluru Chef Says Luxury Hotel Made Latecomers Stand For 2 Hours With Their Arms Raised

Image for representation |

Toxic workplaces and work culture is a topic that come to the following death of Ernst & Young employee allegedly due to work stress. Following the young professional's untimely passing, a fierce debate is on and it suggests that India really needs to look at its workplaces and mend the culture. Amid all this a Bengaluru chef has shared in shocking detail how a 'luxury hotel' in India's tech city sought to punish employees for coming late. It made them stand with their arms raised for two hours.

Yep, you read that right. And this was a workplace and not a school.

And as if making latecomers stand with their hands raised was not enough, they were also made to clean refrigerators with bare hands, said the chef.

Nayantara Menon Bagla, the Bengaluru-based chef, spoke with The Nod magazine when she describe the workplace from hell. The name of the hotel has not been revealed.

The hotel, said Nayantara, made its employees work in superlong, even inhuman shifts that stretched for 18-20 hours. Time-off was denied to the employees even if they had personal emergencies.

When she was inducted into the hotel, the program director reportedly greeted her saying,"Welcome to hell'.

She added that the work culture was so toxic, there were constant sexual innuendos and seniors were 'taking advantage of young folks'

“Sure, kitchens and restaurants are high-pressure environments but it can’t be to the point of covering up suicides or mass bullying. Mental health was not even a discussion,” she said as reported by The Nod magazine.

On Wednesday (September 25) another case of an alleged work-pressure death was reported. Sadaf Fatima, a woman employee of the HDFC Bank died allegedly due to pressure at workplace.

Network 18 reported that Fatima fell off a chair inside office premises. She was rushed to hospital but was declared dead.