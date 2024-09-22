 Mouse Jumps Out Of Meal Served Mid-Flight, Airline Makes Emergency Landing
It's quite possible that no-one expects mouse inside their meal, veg or non-veg. And that's why when the rodent jumps out of your food served to you mid-flight, it is a cause of not-so-minor concern. Scandinavian Airlines learnt this first-hand.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
Image for representation | Freepik

Mice are cute perhaps only in movies and cartoons. In real life, you don't want them anywhere near your house, let alone food. With this being the general mood towards the whiskered rodent, it should ideally be a given that a large airline ferrying passengers across countries is super-alert about keeping the mice out of its business. Not quite. A European airline had to make an emergency landing because a mouse happily crawled out of a food packet provided to a flyer. Name of the carrier? Scandinavian Airlines (SAS).

Passengers on board the flight travelling from Oslo to Malaga on Wednesday (September 18) were horrified (and amused) when the mouse jumped out of the food served to a woman traveller. A man travelling on the same plane even made a Facebook post about it.

“Believe it or not. A lady next to me … opened her food and a mouse jumped out,” wrote Jarle Borrestad, a passenger sat next to the lady.

He even posted a picture with the lady with both of them appearing amused at the situation.

Airlines take especially good care to ensure that there are no mice onboard because the rodent can quickly chew through wires potentially compromising the safety of the aircraft.

Scandinavian Airlines decided to make an emergency landing in Copenhagen.

Airlines blames suppliers

A spokesperson for the Scandinavian Airlines appeared to blame the food supplier for the incident

“This is something that happens extremely rarely,” said the spokesperson as quoted by AFP.

“We have established procedures for such situations, which also include a review with our suppliers to ensure this does not happen again.”

This is not the first time a mouse has wreaked havoc on a plane.

In 2017, a mouse was spotted onboard a British Airways flight at Heathrow airport in London. The flight, slated to go to San Francisco, could not take off. There was a four-hour delay. Finally, a replacement aircraft was arranged for the passengers.

