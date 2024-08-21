 INSANE!: Indian YouTuber Calls Out Mandatory Tipping Culture At Restaurants In US; Sparks Online Debate
Indian Youtuber, Ishaan Sharma, recently took his experience related to dining in New York where he was 'forced' to pay $5 in tip due to the tipping culture in US, criticising the mandatory nature of tipping in the states, sparking debate amongst netizens.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
article-image

The Criticism Post

In a viral post, Ishan Sharma shared his frustrating experience at a New York City restaurant, where he claimed he was denied his change after paying $50 in cash for a $45 meal. His inquiry about mandatory tipping was brushed off by the server, prompting him to speak out against the practice. He called New York's tipping culture a "scam", despite his friend, a local, being embarrassed by his refusal to pay more in tips.

''Tipping is such a scam in New York! Why do I pay extra just because restaurants pay minimum hourly wages? Ordered a crepe, club sandwich and Panini for $45(Rs. 3800). We paid $50 cash and the waiter just took the rest as a tip. I asked for change and she said "You have to pay the tip" and went away. I asked "Is it mandatory?" and she just ignored me. And my friend(a local) felt guilty for not paying at least 20% tip! 20% for what? INSANE,'' he wrote in his post.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Responds To Donald Trump's Offer Of Cabinet Position; Netizens React
article-image

Netizens React

His post has garnered both support and criticism, with some users sympathising with his frustration and others defending the tipping system as a way to show appreciation for good service. Many also slammed him for failing to respect local customs and social norms in another country. One user said, ''15-20% tip is a customary social custom in the USA. When in Rome do as the Romans do. If you strongly feel that tipping is wrong then don't order food at a sit-down restaurant.''

An user commented, ''You are the reason why the globe is becoming racist against Indians Stop being cheap.''

Another comment said, ''If you don't want to tip, only eat fast food. Tipping is customary at sit-down restaurants. Not just as a special thank you if the service was good, but EVERY time. These people are not your servants. It's hard work serving selfish entitled customers.''

Another X user said, ''I don't know about America; but shouldn't tips be given as a way of saying thank you but as a compulsion.''

Another user added, ''welcome to America you are a guest here. we tip here. leave if you don’t like it.''

Another comment said, "Bhai for $50 on a $48 bill , it’s understandable for it to be considered tip. I am amazed that you asked $2 back."

An X user called out people who do not pay tips 'scumbags'. "People that don't pay tips in America are scumbags. That includes visitors from other countries. If you don't want to, don't, but it makes you a scumbag people will think less of and you'll deserve that." The comment said.

Similar Controversy

Earlier, the YouTuber sparked another social media debate when he criticised the lack of hospitality in American hotels. The 22-year-old, who's accustomed to the exceptional hospitality of Taj Hotels in India, was shocked when he was charged a staggering $14.99 (₹1,258) for a bottle of water at 2 am at Las Vegas's iconic Caesars Palace Hotel. His experience sparked a debate about the vastly different hospitality standards between India and the US.

